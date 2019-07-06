Milton E. Hobbs Jr., 90, of Clarks Summit, died Wednesday at Linwood Nursing Center, Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn (Kitty) Hobbs, who passed in 2012 after 62 years of marriage.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Milton and Averil Pearce Hobbs. Milton worked as a self-employed electrical contractor all his life and honorably served in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church, Abington Rotary, IBEW 81 and the Scranton Canoe Club, where he and Kitty spent much of their time. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.



Surviving are four children, Vickie Zurn and husband, Jeff; Milt and wife, Lisa; Jeff and wife, Lynn; and Doug and wife, Jeanne. He also had 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Darlis Jones.



The funeral will be Monday, July 8, at 11 a.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 9 until the time of service. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart Extended Stay, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510; and the Clarks Summit Volunteer Fire Company, 321 Bedford St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411.





Published in Scranton Times on July 6, 2019