Mike was born on May 28, 1947 and went to be with our Lord and Savior on Feb. 20, just 10 days after his beloved wife, Christine Herrick Hutt, went to be with the Lord. Mike was preceded in death by his lovely wife, Christine; his son, Benjamin William Hutt; his parents, Milton Howard Hutt Sr. and Grace Ann Lapp Hutt. Mike was survived by his sister, Carol Ann Largay and family; his daughter, Kimberly Ann



Mike was born in Cherry Hill Twp., N.J., and attended Cherry Hill High School. He lived in Morristown, N.J., and Scranton, Pa., for many years. He graduated from college in New England with a bachelor's degree in engineering and architecture. Upon moving to Atlanta, Ga. with his family he began a most fulfilling career as a civil engineer and Architect for the United States Army and worked for Fort McPherson, Fort Gordon and Fort Gillem with 35 years of service to the United States of America Government.



Mike's passions included the love of his wife and family, antique model cars and trains, movies, reading, cooking/baking and entertaining, gardening, and of course architectural design. Mike was a kind and quiet man, full of intelligence and vast knowledge of many things, which made him a great story teller of history and culture in his own right. He had a witty sense of humor, a sarcastic charm, piercing beautiful blue eyes, and a smile that would lift the wings of an angel. Mike, my father, will be missed deeply by many as he was deeply loved.



Celebration of Life services will take place on March 9, at 3 p.m. at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church in Dunwoody, Ga., with a celebration of life dinner reception to follow. Flower donations are appreciated by the family and donations can be made to St. Patrick's Episcopal Church.

