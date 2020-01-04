|
|
Minnie Mastroianni, 97, of Clarks Green, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 1, just after the turn of the New Year, following a brief illness. She was the beloved wife of the late Scranton shoemaker, Pasquale (Charlie) Mastroianni, who passed away March 27, 2003.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Domenico and Domenica Motta Ferlaino, parents, from Calabria, Italy.
She was devoted to her family, her large circle of friends and her Catholic faith.
Minnie worked for many years with her hands, beginning with years of tailoring pocketbooks at the C&D Sportswear factory and later assisting her husband in shoe repair at their Providence Square shop, which they owned and operated for more than 60 years. She had a passion for crocheting and was known for her Italian cooking. In her later years, she was an enthusiastic and dedicated volunteer at Moses Taylor Hospital, where she touched the lives of patients, staff and her fellow volunteers for more than 25 years. She was also a devoted member of St. Gregory's Parish in Clarks Green.
She is survived by her grandsons, Geoffrey P. Keenan and wife, Colleen, of West Newton, Mass.; and Timothy J. Keenan and wife, Mayuko, of San Diego, Calif.; great-grandchildren, Suzu, Thomas, Patrick and Layla Keenan; son-in-law, Ralph P. Keenan of Walpole, Mass.; several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
She was a proud matriarch of a large family, which includes dozens of cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, as well as several godchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Theresa Keenan; infant daughter, Mary Ann; two brothers, James and Frank Farino; and a sister, Rafaela.
Minnie was surrounded by a loving group of close friends and neighbors who cared for and were cared for by Minnie up until her death. She will be remembered for her generosity throughout her long life and for her wisdom and loving devotion to her family, friends and community.
The funeral will be conducted Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, celebrated by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects Monday starting at 10 a.m. continuing until Mass time.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Arrangements have been entrusted and are under the care of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.
Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 4, 2020