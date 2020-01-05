Home

Minnie Mastroianni Obituary
Services have been scheduled for Minnie Mastroianni, 97, of Clarks Green, who died Wednesday at home following a brief illness.

The funeral will be Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in the Church of St. Gregory, 330 N. Abington Road, Clarks Green, celebrated by the Rev. John M. Lapera, pastor. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects Monday from 10 until Mass time.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Arrangements have been entrusted to and are under the care of the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.

Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 5, 2020
