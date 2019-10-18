|
Minnie V. Memo, Eynon, died Wednesday morning at Lackawanna Health and Rehab Facility. She was the widow of William P. Memo, who died July 26, 2007.
She was born in Scranton, the daughter of the late Teofil and Veronica Slawinski. She attended school in Eynon and was a seamstress in various factories before retirement. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Mary of Czestochowa, and the American Legion Post 624 Auxiliary, Eynon.
Minnie enjoyed gardening, polkas and cooking, especially Sunday dinner for the family. She also loved walking with her dog, Nina.
Surviving are a son, Paul and wife, Josie, Eynon; a grandson, Paul and wife, Joelle, Peckville; and great-grandchildren, Gianna Catherine Memo, Anthony Paul Memo and Dominic Amedeo Memo.
The funeral and services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care of the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 18, 2019