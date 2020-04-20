|
|
Miriam Armbrust (Wilkins) Hawley was called home by the Lord on Tuesday, April 7, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.
Miriam was born May 1, 1926, in Chinchilla, Pa., the daughter of the late John and Caroline Armbrust. She was a graduate of Clarks Summit High School, class of 1943. In 1947, she married Walter J. Wilkins, who preceded her in death in 1956. In 1965 she married her second husband, Carl R. Hawley, and they remained married until his death in 2003. Miriam was a devoted wife and mother, to her son, John Wilkins, and her three stepchildren, Susan, Robert and Michael Hawley.
Miriam was raised in Chinchilla, Pa., and resided there for 59 years until their family was grown, whereupon in 1985 Miriam and Carl retired to Nicholson, Pa., for the rest of their days.
Miriam was a very active and devoted member of her churches; first as a nearly lifelong member of the Church of the Epiphany in Glenburn; later as a member of Nicholson Methodist church and finally at the Lake Sheridan Baptist Chapel. She participated in various guilds while at Epiphany: the Supper Club, Altar Guild, the youth ministry EYC. As a member of the Nicholson Methodist church, she and Carl were part of the Welsh Cookie group, Ugly Quilts, along with other activities.
Miriam always had a deep and abiding faith in her Lord and Savior. She will be long remembered for her kindness and grace by all those who knew her.
She is survived by son, John Wilkins and his family, San Antonio, Texas; stepchildren, Susan Hawley, Essendon, Australia; Robert Hawley and family, Huntsville, Ala.; and Michael Hawley and family, Raleigh, N.C.; along with seven grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her name to the Lake Sheridan Baptist Chapel.
The family would like to thank the staff of the Gardens of Tunkhannock for their care and compassion while Miriam was a resident.
Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 20, 2020