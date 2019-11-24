|
Miriam Bertig, 92, of Cherry Valley, Calif., passed away Sept. 28 at home with her daughter and son-in-law by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edward, in 2000. She was the daughter of the late Roland and Margaret Evans June.
A native of Scranton, she was a graduate of West Scranton High School, a member of Trinity Congregational Church and was employed by Butler Casket Co. prior to moving to California.
Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Robert Yarnchak.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Sheridan June.
Miriam was a devout Christian. She was a caring wife, mother, aunt, friend and neighbor. She remained faithful to the memory of her late husband, the love of her life.
She was interred next to her husband at the Riverside National Veterans Cemetery. May they rest in peace.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 24, 2019