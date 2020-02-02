|
|
Mirza E. Mercado, 57, of Scranton, passed away Saturday morning at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton, after an illness.
A blessing service by the Rev. Richard Fox, St. Patrick's Parish pastor, will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday from 4 until services.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 2, 2020