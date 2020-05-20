|
Mitzie E. Levy (nee Barmash) of Scranton, Pa., died May 19.
She was the beloved wife of the late Benjamin H. Levy, adoring mother of Howard (Suzin) Levy and Charles Bruce Levy, and proud grandmother of Lauren and Jordan.
Born and raised in Scranton, Mitzie graduated from Penn State University and shortly thereafter met the love of her life, Benjamin. She was his true partner for 53 years. Together they instilled in their children and grandchildren the unrelenting power of family. Although profoundly saddened by Ben's passing 13 years ago, she was never alone and was always surrounded by her friends, children, grandchildren and in her later years her caring companion. She was a great conversationalist and was known for her impeccable style, grace and elegance.
Services and interment will be private.
The family requests that contributions in her memory be made to Temple Israel, 918 E. Gibson St., Scranton, PA 18510; or Ronald McDonald House Philadelphia Region, 3925 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2020