Molly Mahoney, 91, of Scranton, died Tuesday evening at Scranton Health Care Center. She was the widow of William E. Mahoney, who died in July 1978.
Born in Scranton and raised in the Bellevue section, she was the daughter of the late James and Helen Thuran Regan. A graduate of West Scranton High School, class of 1946, she went on to work at United Neighborhood Centers, where she served as comptroller for more than 40 years before retirement. She was also a committed parishioner of Holy Cross Church, where she married Bill Mahoney in 1948, and was involved with the Catholic Young Women's Society and various parish activities.
The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to the staffs at Scranton Health Care Center and the Gardens at Green Ridge for their kindness and compassion in caring for Mom.
She is survived by two daughters, Mary Helen Berkowitz, Scranton; and Jane Kuniegel and husband, Robert, Spring Brook; a son, Bill Mahoney and wife, Karen, Downingtown; two brothers, Patrick Regan, Scranton; and James Regan and wife, Sheila, Akron, Ohio; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews, and countless friends.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Michael Regan; a son-in-law, Jay Berkowitz; and a sister-in-law, Marsha Regan.
The funeral will be Friday with Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, by the Rev. Richard Fox. Relatives and friends may call at the church from 10 until the commencement of services. Interment, private, Cathedral Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the Frank M. Regan Funeral Home, 715 Linden St., Scranton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 9, 2020