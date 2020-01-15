|
|
Monica Bubser (nee Quirk), age 98, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, after a brief illness, surrounded by her five children. She was the beloved wife of the late Andrew E. Bubser; and cherished mother of Kathy (Sean) O'Toole, of Pittsburgh; Sister Ann Monica Bubser, I.H.M., of Scranton; Lyn (Tom) Blewitt, of Dunmore; Drew (Sara) Bubser, of Waverly; and Barbara (Tim) Byrne, of Wayne. She was the treasured grandmother of 14, Mike (Rosemary) O'Toole, Tim O'Toole, Maura (Albert) D'Alo, Alison (Mac) Pattison, Regina (Eric) Aposhian, Tom (Whitney) Blewitt, Claire (Rob) Ghormoz, Elizabeth (Mike) Swartz, Caroline (Ryan) Gallagher, Andrew (Cecelia) Bubser, Robert Scott, Monica (Jason) Turner, Juan and Mary Byrne; and great-grandmother of 16, Aubrey and August O'Toole, James, Alana, Daniel, Cecilia and Maria D'Alo, Mary and Ella Pattison, Grace and Henry Aposhian, Trace Blewitt, Maeve Ghormoz, Brady Swartz, Quinn and Willa Gallagher.
Born in Geneseo, N.Y., Monica was predeceased by her five dear siblings, Mary P. Quirk, F. Barrett Quirk, Joseph P. Quirk, Evelyn E. Ryan and Alice K. Nesbitt. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.
She graduated magna cum laude from Trinity College in Washington, D.C., where she served as class president. Married in 1944, she worked for the U.S. Department of Labor in Washington while Andy was serving in the South Pacific with the United States Navy during World War II.
In 1968, Monica and her husband founded the Pena-Plas Co., a distributor of industrial plastics, in which she stayed active up until her recent illness. In recent years she would come into the office weekly to pay a bill or two and say hello to her great employees and customers. She had just attended the company Christmas luncheon in December.
Until her later years, Monica was diligent in her morning walks in Green Ridge to attend daily Mass. She enjoyed playing golf and was an accomplished bridge player. She was a faithful friend and gracious neighbor, and always looked forward to her annual spring getaways to Marco Island, Florida, with her girl friends. For over 50 years, Monica spent memorable summer vacations in Ocean City, N.J., with her growing family. Her daughters and daughter-in-law saw the world with her on their annual girls' trips, full of fun and adventure.
The family wishes to thank Monica's wonderful at-home caregivers who made such a difference in her daily life, Cyndee, Shirley, Loriann, Melissa, Mary Claire, Alicia, Caroline and Kim. Special thanks to Dr. Peter Cognetti whose loving and conscientious care meant so much to Monica and her family.
Monica had complete faith in the Lord to help her face life's challenges and always kept a prayer journal to remember the many intentions of her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by many but remains an inspiration and role model for all her family.
Relatives and friends are invited to Monica's viewing on Friday, 4 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m., at St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. Mass of Christian Burial follows at 11 a.m. in the church.
Contributions may be made in Monica's memory to IHM Sisters, IHM Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509, www.sistersofihm.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 15, 2020