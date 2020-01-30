|
|
Monica Gursky, 85, of Forest City and formerly of Richmondale, died Tuesday at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale. She was the widow of Robert W. Gursky, who died July 8, 2005.
Born in Richmondale, Fell Twp., she was the daughter of the late Paul and Helen Supko Egnatovich. She attended Fell Twp. High School and was a member of the former St. Agnes Church, now Accession Parish, Forest City. Monica was retired from Kartri Manufacturing, Forest City; she previously worked at the former Ames Shower Curtain Factory and as a cashier for the former Big Chief Market, Forest City.
Her greatest job was being a bartender at the former Dew Drop Inn, Richmondale. She enjoyed taking trips to Mohegan Sun Casino.
Surviving are a daughter, Barbara Striefsky and her husband, Ed, Lansdale; a brother, Phillip Egnatovich and wife, Millie, Richmondale; and two grandchildren, Michelle and Jonathon.
The funeral will be Friday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, Delaware Street, Forest City. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Richmondale.
Friends may call Friday from 9 until Mass time at the church. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
For directions or to send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 30, 2020