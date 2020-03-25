|
Monica Herron got her wings after a courageous battle with cancer Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.
Born in Norristown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late James and Marguerite Gordon. Monica attended Bishop Kenrick High School followed by the Montgomery School of Nursing.
Monica was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Mom Mom. She shaped her grandchildren's lives, teaching them countless things. Monica had a kind, compassionate heart and touched the many lives she encountered. She also loved fishing and crosswords. She was a member of Parker Hill Church and had a strong faith in God her entire life.
Surviving are two sons, William Timko, Dalton; and Erich Timko, John Day, Ore.; and a daughter, Megan Locker and husband Paul, South Abington Twp.; grandchildren, Kayla, Derek and Greyson Locker, and Cajsa and Chance Timko; sisters, Joan Cahill and Marie Gerard, Pottstown; and sister-in-law, Kay Sugalski, Royersford; brothers, Robert Gordon and wife, Dolly, Norristown; William and wife, Pat, Steelton; and Dennis and wife, Taffy, Warrington; many nieces and nephews, all of who she loved deeply.
She was preceded in death by brother, James Gordon; and sister, Judy Smull; and infant siblings, George and Bridget Gordon.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with arrangements by Lawrence Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parker Hill Church at https://parkerhill.org/give or Youth for Christ Ministry at https://nepayfc.givingfuel.com/donate.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 25, 2020