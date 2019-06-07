Monir Woods Bruckner, 26, Madison Twp., died Wednesday after an automobile accident in Madison Twp.



Born April 19, 1993, in Philadelphia, the son of Joseph E. and Ellen (Kneeland) Bruckner, he was a 2011 graduate of North Pocono High School, excelling in scholastics and sports throughout his high school years. He was a 2015 graduate of Binghamton University, obtaining a degree in electrical engineering.



Mo had an infectious smile that touched everyone he met. He maintained a positive attitude through the hardest of times. Along with his smile, his humor had a way of energizing any room full of people. He was a most empathetic, caring person who always had time for a friend or a stranger who would soon become a friend. He carried a sense of fairness and loving that made him want to help every one in need. He loved music and spent years doing DJ gigs on the side. He worked full-time at AM Skier Agency in Hawley. He looked forward to going to work, saying that it was such a great place, with wonderful people. He also worked part-time at the Cabin Café in Hamlin, another job he thoroughly enjoyed. Mo had a great work ethic with a desire to constantly improve his performance. Monir did everything in life with great exuberance and passion.



Surviving in addition to his parents are his sister, Rachel Burkholder and husband, Jonathan, Brownsboro, Ala.; his grandmother, Ruth Woods, Philadelphia; uncle, Mark Woods; brothers, Alfonzo and Nicholas Woods; and his sister, Heaven Woods; and his maternal grandparents, Anna Catherine Kneeland, Scranton; and Joseph R. Kneeland, Madison Twp.



A memorial service and celebration of life will be conducted Sunday at 4 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow.



Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions may be made to the .



Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow & Scranton.



Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2019