Morgan J. Turner, 77, of Kingsley, Pa., passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center in Scranton.



He was born on April 28, 1942, in Carbondale, Pa., to the late Joseph and Lois (Griffiths) Turner. He is survived by his long loving companion of 28 years, Roberta (Bobbie) Collins.



He is also survived by his son, Michael Turner (Laura); stepchildren, Jennifer and Chris Allen; Eddie and Pam Hartman; Jimmy Hartman and Diana White; Louie Hartman and fiancée, Amber Jenner; Kevin and Debbie Hartman; grandchildren, Chevus (Chevy) Turner; Aubrey Turner (Jesse Santos); stepgrandchildren, Samantha and Michael (LoveNutz) Allen; Justin Hartman; Travis Hartman; Josh Hartman; Connor and Abigail Hartman; and Jaylyn, Chris (Molly) Hartman; Katie (Josh) Roe; great-grandchildren, Eric, Dominic, Giovanni; brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Marilyn Turner; special nephew, Trent (Bobbi Jo) Turner; nieces, nephews and cousins; special cousin, Jeanne Constable; his buddy, Buck; and many friends.



Morgan was currently employed with Stafursky Paving. Morgan had many experiences as a business owner and many other achievements over the years. Morgan was the former Hop Bottom fire chief. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. In his younger years, he enjoyed snowmobiling and raising his hunting dogs. He was an old-school man and a great storyteller. He was at his happiest when he was spending time with his kids and grandkids. He will be greatly missed by all and will be in our hearts forever.



Per Morgan's request, a private service will be held at the discretion of the family.



Donations in his memory may be made to the Hop Bottom Hose Company, 150 S. Center St., Hop Bottom, PA 18824.

