Morley D. Barrett, 93, of Scott Twp., died Friday at home. His wife and partner of 68 years was the former Marion E. Wormuth of Peckville, with whom he had a long and happy marriage.
Born June 15, 1926, in Blakely, he was a son of the late Edgar and Mildred Harris Barrett. He attended Johnson School, but soon after starting he joined the United States Navy, at the age of 17, during World War II. He served on the LST 713, participating in the liberation of the Philippines, the invasion of Iwo Jima, the invasion of Okinawa and the occupation of Japan, after which he returned to Johnson School and graduated. He worked various jobs, including 26 years at Bellante, Clauss, Miller and Nolan, where he designed interstate highways, including all of Interstate 380, Interstate 81 from Dickson City to Great Bend, the first five miles of Interstate 84, and also Giants Stadium parking, and access and exit ramps in East Rutherford, N.J. He retired from William G. Karam and Associates in Clarks Summit. He was a registered surveyor in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.
He was a 70-year member of Kingsbury Lodge 466 Free and Accepted Masons, Olyphant; the United States LST Association, the Pennsylvania LST Association and American Legion Post 487. He was also a member of Lackawanna Aero Modelers and the Academy of Model Aeronautics. He was a licensed pilot.
Surviving are a son, David Barrett and wife, Sharon, South Abington Twp.; two daughters, Gwen Pregnar and husband, Paul, Scott Twp.; and Sandra Deninno, Clarks Summit; three brothers, Richard, Oliver and Norman Barrett; eight grandchildren, Jeannine, David, Joshua and wife, Jaclyn, Travis, Todd, Jennifer and husband, Bill, Stephanie and husband, Derek, and Marc; eight great-grandchildren, Delilah, Rhys, David, Brody, Branch, Cole, Ophelia and Sadie; and nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Edgar "Ted" Barrett; and two sisters, Norma Kominsky and Janice Calvert.
The family would like to thank Allied Services Home Health aides, Traditional Hospice nurses aides, support staff and personal aides for all their love and caring.
In light of the current health situation, funeral services and interment in Union Cemetery, Peckville, will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 29, 2020