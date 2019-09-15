|
|
Morris Taylor died peacefully at Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, Scranton, on Sept. 10 at the age of 89.
Morris is survived by his wife, Lynne Zadolnny Taylor; children, Louis Taylor and wife, Gina; Robert Taylor and wife, Helen; Julie Taylor; Ernest Cavalari and partner, Keith Tyminski; Kevin Cavalari; and Christopher Taylor and wife, Maegen, 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by mother, Ana; father, Louis; brothers, Abraham and Lester; and sister, Pearl.
Morris joined the United States Army at age 18 and fought for his country in the Korean War. He then worked as radar supervisor at Tobyhanna Army Depot for 37 years before his retirement. He was a valued union leader, loan officer for Tobyhanna Army Depot Credit Union and organizer of Operation Santa Claus, an annual tradition that gives hundreds of local children with mental and physical disabilities a special Christmas celebration.
Morris enjoyed working on cars, home improvement projects, coin collecting and the company of animals. Even after retirement, Morris was not one to sit idle, taking a job with LaSalle Oil for another 10 years before deciding to settle down.
Morris' fighting spirit was demonstrated throughout his life, conquering childhood polio, bypass surgery and valve replacement, a home fire and Parkinson's disease.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Gino J. Merli Veterans Center or .
The family deeply thanks the staff and caregivers of Gino J. Merli Veterans Center and the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their tireless help and support.
A funeral will be held Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 10:30 a.m. from John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop, with interment at Dunmore Cemetary.
Friends are invited to call Monday, Sept. 16, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 15, 2019