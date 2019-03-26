Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Elaine Lahotski. View Sign

Muriel Elaine Lahotski, Peckville, passed away Friday in the Allied Services Hospice Center after an illness. She was the widow of John Lahotski, who passed away in 2012.



Born in Scranton in 1949, she was the daughter of the late Jean Diehl Howie and was a graduate of the Hughes­ville High School. She was a member of the Community of Christ Church.



Surviving are sons, Stephen, of Conyngham; and Thomas, at home; sisters, Gayle Sinibaldi, of Scranton; and Nancy Pfeiffer and her husband, Wayne, of Gouldsboro; a brother, David Howie and his wife, Diana, of Etters; nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by a sister, Donnajean Howie.



Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vanston and James Funeral Home and are under the care and direction of Robert C. Jones, funeral director.



