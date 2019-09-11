|
Myra Headley, 70, of Tunkhannock died Friday afternoon from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Philip and Edna Walter Headley, she was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School and a lifetime resident of Wyoming County. She worked as a food preparer and also worked in a dress factory for a short time.
Myra enjoyed playing board games and working on crosswords. She was a family woman and is reunited with her mom and dad.
Surviving are a sister, Gloria Headley, Tunkhannock; nephews, Lucky Bedford and wife, Colleen; and Robin Bedford; grandnephew, Keran; and grandniece, Finley.
A graveside service for Myra and her father, Philip Headley, who died in January, will be held Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. at Fitch Cemetery in Centermoreland.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 11, 2019