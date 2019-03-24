Na'Lani Kai' Meixner received her wings on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pa., where she had been a patient.
She is the daughter of Katheryn Taylor Meixner. Na'Lani was born in Scranton on Dec. 29, 2018. Na'Lani was the light and life in everyone's hearts and had an infectious smile and laugh soon after birth.
She leaves behind her mother, Katheryn Meixner; her maternal grandmother, Susan and husband, Michael William Bittenbender Sr., of Millsboro, Del.; and aunt, Josefina Carmiana Gilces, also of Millsboro. She is also survived by her great-grandparents; along with additional aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
All memorial services will be announced as soon as possible.
Anyone wishing to send their regards can reach out to us at 35782 S. Gloucester Circle, Millsboro, DE 19966.
Katheryn, Na'Lani's mom, as well as the rest of the family, would like to thank everyone who has reached out so far to show their support. It has been overwhelmingly appreciated.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.
