Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Na'Lani Kai' Meixner. View Sign

Na'Lani Kai' Meixner received her wings on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pa., where she had been a patient.



She is the daughter of Katheryn Taylor Meixner. Na'Lani was born in Scranton on Dec. 29, 2018. Na'Lani was the light and life in everyone's hearts and had an infectious smile and laugh soon after birth.



She leaves behind her mother, Katheryn Meixner; her maternal grandmother, Susan and husband, Michael William Bittenbender Sr., of Millsboro, Del.; and aunt, Josefina Carmiana Gilces, also of Millsboro. She is also survived by her great-grandparents; along with additional aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.



All memorial services will be announced as soon as possible.



Anyone wishing to send their regards can reach out to us at 35782 S. Gloucester Circle, Millsboro, DE 19966.



Katheryn, Na'Lani's mom, as well as the rest of the family, would like to thank everyone who has reached out so far to show their support. It has been overwhelmingly appreciated.



Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.

Na'Lani Kai' Meixner received her wings on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, Pa., where she had been a patient.She is the daughter of Katheryn Taylor Meixner. Na'Lani was born in Scranton on Dec. 29, 2018. Na'Lani was the light and life in everyone's hearts and had an infectious smile and laugh soon after birth.She leaves behind her mother, Katheryn Meixner; her maternal grandmother, Susan and husband, Michael William Bittenbender Sr., of Millsboro, Del.; and aunt, Josefina Carmiana Gilces, also of Millsboro. She is also survived by her great-grandparents; along with additional aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.All memorial services will be announced as soon as possible.Anyone wishing to send their regards can reach out to us at 35782 S. Gloucester Circle, Millsboro, DE 19966.Katheryn, Na'Lani's mom, as well as the rest of the family, would like to thank everyone who has reached out so far to show their support. It has been overwhelmingly appreciated.Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. Funeral Home Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services

262 Railroad Avenue

Scranton , PA 18505

(570) 342-3657 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close