Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Resources
More Obituaries for Nadine Sturdevant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nadine L. Sturdevant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nadine L. Sturdevant Obituary
Nadine L. Sturdevant, 54, of Nicholson died Tuesday at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. Her husband of 35 years is Robert Sturdevant.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Theodore Zech, Nicholson, and the late Ruth Seeley Zech. She was formerly employed as a medical assistant technician for Endless Mountains Health System.

Also surviving are four daughters, Courtney Shupp; Alicia Zona and husband, Jeromy; Krystal Sturdevant and Kayla Sturdevant; a brother, Theodore Zech Jr.; four sisters, LuAnn Rogers, Tamela Kelley, Jodi Zech and Janice Stankiewicz; and five grandchildren.

She also was preceded in death by sons, Bradley Jacob, Brian Andrew and Ryan Alan Robert; and a granddaughter, Angel Marie.

A memorial gathering will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.

Anyone wishing to do so may make donations to the family.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nadine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now