Nadine L. Sturdevant, 54, of Nicholson died Tuesday at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. Her husband of 35 years is Robert Sturdevant.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of Theodore Zech, Nicholson, and the late Ruth Seeley Zech. She was formerly employed as a medical assistant technician for Endless Mountains Health System.
Also surviving are four daughters, Courtney Shupp; Alicia Zona and husband, Jeromy; Krystal Sturdevant and Kayla Sturdevant; a brother, Theodore Zech Jr.; four sisters, LuAnn Rogers, Tamela Kelley, Jodi Zech and Janice Stankiewicz; and five grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by sons, Bradley Jacob, Brian Andrew and Ryan Alan Robert; and a granddaughter, Angel Marie.
A memorial gathering will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Anyone wishing to do so may make donations to the family.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 25, 2019