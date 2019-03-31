Our beloved mother and grandmother was born in Carbondale, Pa., Sept. 23, 1932, and moved to Denver, Colo., in 1961.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Anthony L. Angello, M.D.; and her brothers, Gen. Gerard P. Conva, and Father Matthias T. Conva.
She is survived by her children, Cynthia (Rich) Horrigan, Tony (Michele) Angello and Patrick (Katy) Angello; and grandchildren, Daniel, Rachel and Claire Horrigan; Arie Angello, and Luc Angello.
A family memorial was held. Donations may be made to .
