Nancy A. Wasko, 83, of Scranton, passed away peacefully at home Tuesday after an illness.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late William and Lillian Osborne Rogan. She was graduate of Scranton Tech High School and a member of St. John Neumann Parish, Scranton. She happily worked at the Globe Store for many years until its closing. It was a perfect fit for her because she loved buying gifts for family, friends and, of course, herself. Before retirement, Nancy enjoyed working for the Hampton Inn on Montage Mountain.
Nancy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grammy and Great-Grammy. She cherished any and all family gatherings spent storytelling, laughing and most of all just being together. Nancy always showed up with her home-baked goodies. She had desserts and dishes for every occasion. She loved baking and cooking for her loved ones. She also enjoyed many years of vacations, day trips, shopping adventures and daily life being with her love, John "Jack" Krupinski.
Nancy is survived by sons, Carl Wasko, Scranton; and David and wife, Linda, Spring Brook Twp.; her longtime friend and love, John Krupinski, Spring Brook Twp.; a sister, Patricia Carr and husband, John; a brother, William T. Rogan; granddaughters, Stephanie McDonough and husband, Jamie; and Rebecca Belcher and husband, Jim-Bob; a great-grandson, Connor McDonough; a great-granddaughter, Kinley Belcher; nephews, one niece and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph M. Rogan.
A funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Entombment to follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Friends and family may call Friday morning from 9 until the time of the service. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.NEPAFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 9, 2020