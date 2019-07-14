Nancy Alger Ford, formerly of Bridgeton, N.J., and Easton, and, most recently, a resident of Clarks Summit, died July 4 at the age of 89.



Born on May 7, 1930, in York, daughter of the late Paul and Adelaide Alger of Bridgeton, N.J., she was married for 63 years to the late Paul Maine Ford, who died in 2016. Nancy was a 1948 graduate of Bridgeton High School and a 1950 graduate of Vermont College, Montpelier, Vt. While her husband served in the United States Air Force, Nancy also worked for the Air Force in various capacities. She was executive secretary to the commander at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Mountain Home, Idaho, where she received the outstanding performance commendation. She also served as executive secretary to the commanding general at March Air Force Base in Riverside, Calif. In later years, she was assistant to the purchasing agent for Northampton County, Easton. She received superior performance recognition from the county executive.



Nancy loved spending time outdoors and pursued a life of adventures and memory making. She organized gatherings at the family cabin at Lake Ponchatoula in New Jersey and holiday celebrations in the Poconos. She and Paul took many trips with their grandchildren, including intergenerational elderhostel trips, cruises and trips abroad. One memorable trip took the entire family to a dude-ranch in Montana. She also took her daughters on a trip to Canada to see polar bears.



Nancy's greatest pleasure was raising her three daughters, Carol Lynn Asiello (John), Latham, N.Y.; Leslie Gail Turner (Jim), West Chester; and Barbara Jill Wadsworth (Gary), Clarks Summit. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, Peter Asiello and Alyson Asiello Britton; Kurtis and Philip Wadsworth; and Erinn, Colin and Kendall Turner. She also cherished being a great-grandmother to Hannah and James Wadsworth; and Wyatt Britton.



She was also preceded in death by granddaughter, Dorothy Asiello.



A celebration of life service is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church of Clarks Summit, 300 School St., Clarks Summit.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be welcomed by the Gathering Place, a community center for arts and education, P.O. Box 171, Clarks Summit, PA 18411, www.GatheringPlaceCS.org; or Ranch Hope, a faith-based community servicing the needs of youth and families, P.O. Box 325, Alloway, NJ 08001, www.ranchhope.org.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

Published in Scranton Times on July 14, 2019