Nancy Cresswell, 76, of Lake Winola, passed away Nov. 20, 2019, at home after a long illness. She was surrounded by her family. Born in Forty Fort, Pa., she graduated from Lackawanna Trail Jr./Sr. High School. She owned and operated Kane's Dress Shop in Scranton and had her Realtor's license. She was a member of the women's division of the Irem Motor Corps in Dallas, Pa.
She was an avid golfer with a near perfect golf swing, who her husband could never beat. She traveled most of the continental U.S. with her family. She and her husband, Bob, enjoyed spending winters in Florida. She kept her home warm, neat and full of love. She had many wonderful philosophies on how to take care of yourself in a difficult world, which she passed on to her grandchildren.
Nancy was loved by her family and friends, and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; her daughter, Kim Bogdan and husband, Jerry; her son, Kevin Cresswell; her grandchildren, Katie, Emily, Becky, Karley and Kody; and her faithful dog who she cherished - Rusty.
The family would like to thank all the staff at VNA Hospice for their excellent and loving care, especially Amy, Connie, Nancy, Mary, Pastor Bob and Dorothy. Also, thank you to her personal care aides, Laura and Donna.
The funeral service will be Monday, Nov. 25, at 11 a.m. from Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, with Pastor Bob Matthews officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Interment at Evergreen-Woodlawn Cemetery, Factoryville.
Memorial contributions can be made in Nancy's name to VNA Hospice, 301 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, PA 18447.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 22, 2019