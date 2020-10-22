Home

Nancy E. Partyka

Nancy E. Partyka Obituary

Nancy E. Partyka, 61, a South Scranton resident, died Tuesday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after an illness. Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Alvin George and Karen Burkhart DiSimoni.

She was employed for many years by Supermarket Service and later was employed by several day care centers, most recently by Friends Forever. She enjoyed camping with her family, crocheting blankets for her loved ones, and playing the Pennsylvania Lottery in hopes of fulfilling the dreams of everyone she loved. Nancy was very social and made many friends wherever she went. One of her greatest joys in life was spending time and making memories with her family, especially her grandsons, Jack and Max Grotzinger.

Surviving are three daughters, Nicole Partyka, Scranton; Andrea Grotzinger and husband, Matthew, South Abington Twp.; and Jaclyn Partyka, Scranton; her longtime companion, Arthur Thomas; five grandchildren; a brother and sister; nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Denise Bartolacci; a brother, Michael DiSimoni; her stepfather, Michael Berardinelli; and her beloved granddaughter, Vienna Grotzinger.

The funeral will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vienna Grotzinger Memorial Scholarship, 1129 Audubon Drive, South Abington Twp., PA 18411, or to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.


