Nancy A. Osborne Eimers, RN, 66, of Mayfield, died Saturday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her husband of 27 years is David Eimers.
Born in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Thomas J. and Anne Manley Osborne. She was a member of St. John Neumann Parish at Nativity of Our Lord Church.
A graduate of South Catholic High School and the Scranton State General Hospital School of Nursing, she also studied legal nurse consulting at Brightwood College. For many years she was a nurse supervisor at Scranton State General Hospital and then retired from Farview State Hospital, Waymart.
Nancy was extremely proud of her family and loved being a grandmother. She never missed a birthday, anniversary or holiday, and her cards were treasured. Nancy loved decorating her home with her family, and then spending time with family for every holiday. We will cherish the time we had with her and the memories we have of her.
She is survived by her children, Jason Mills (Elissa), Ronald Mills (Maureen) and Tara Pica (Corey); stepchildren, Lisa Burke (Dennis), Brenda Batter (Brian) and Nicole Graham (Sean); 12 grandchildren; nine siblings, Dr. Patricia Hannon (Joseph), Aggie Holland (attorney Tim), Thomas Osborne Jr. (Mary Jean), Dr. Cathy Harrington (Jack), Terrence (Debbie), Jane Osborne (partner, Kevin Liuzzo), Timothy (Camille), attorney Chris (Dottie), and Robert Osborne; aunts, Cathy "Cookie" Parent and Pat Osborne; uncles, Charlie Tansits and Patrick Manley (Lillian).
Monsignor Thomas M. Muldowney, V.G., celebrated a private graveside service at St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later time. Memorial donations may be made in Nancy's honor to St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, PA 18505.
Arrangements, Neil W. Regan Funeral Home Inc., 1900 Pittston Ave., Scranton, PA 18505. To email condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 8, 2020