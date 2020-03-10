|
Nancy J. (Richards) Armbruster, 83, of East Scranton, passed away Monday morning, March 9, at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Her husband, Larry J. Armbruster Jr., preceded her in death in 2004.
Born in Dunmore, she was the daughter of the late Rowland and Clara (Bullock) Richards, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School. She worked for many years with her husband's family business, Larry Armbruster and Sons Electric Contractors, and later retired from the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission as a toll worker. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish, East Scranton.
Nancy was a very caring and generous person to her family and friends. She enjoyed trips to Reno, Nev., to visit her brother, baseball games and visits with her family and neighbors, and enjoyed time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two sons, Larry J. Armbruster III and wife, Mary Margaret, Throop; and Paul R. Armbruster and wife, Linda, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; a daughter, Karen Gervasi and husband, David, Scranton; two brothers, Boyd Richards, Sparks, Nev.; and Brian Richards and wife, Judy, Dickson City; seven grandchildren, David Armbruster and wife, Sebrina; PJ Armbruster and wife, Sherri; Larry Armbruster and wife, Kristen; Kyle Armbruster, David Gervasi, Michael Gervasi; and granddaughter, Alyssa Gervasi Bell and husband, Christopher; four great-grandchildren, Zachary, Kayla, Adalynn and Aria; a brother-in-law, Charles Armbruster and wife, Barbara; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Linda Richards; in-laws, Jean and Morris Whitehead; and sister-in-law, Kyle Richards.
The funeral will be Friday at 9:30 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, Pa., with Mass at 10 at Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton. Interment, Hickory Grove Cemetery, Waverly, Pa.
Friends may call Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Katie Foundation, P.O. Box 3204, Scranton, PA 18505; or the Cody Barrasse Memorial Foundation. For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2020