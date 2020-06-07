|
Nancy J. (Fuller) Harvey, 66, of Old Forge, died Saturday morning at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton, after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 34 years, Donald T. Harvey, on Nov. 16, 2019.
Born on Aug. 30, 1953, Nancy was a Scranton native born to the late Louis and Eleanor (Maconeghy) Fuller. Along with raising her family, she had worked at Mia Products in Moosic.
Funny and witty, she'll always be remembered for her humor. The peacemaker in every situation, she served as the keystone to her entire family. Gone but never forgotten, she'll forever be missed by her family and friends.
Her family wishes to thank the entire staff of Allied Hospice, especially nurse and dear family friend, Tami Rowlands, for going above the call of duty to care for Nancy during her stay.
She is survived by her children, Jean Smith of Gouldsboro; Mary Ellis and companion, Robert Paranich, of Old Forge; Barbara Zawicki and companion, Richard Meszler, of Honesdale; and Edward Harvey and companion, Kelly Sweeney, of Old Forge; eight grandchildren, including Carrie Smith and companion, Chris Montafia, who lived with Nancy and served as her selfless caregivers; a great-grandson; siblings; nieces and nephews; and especially her pup, Bailey, who was also her hero.
She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Arthur Rosencrans.
Private arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2020