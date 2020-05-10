|
Nancy K. Delevan, 69, Scranton, passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home surrounded by the love and devotion of family. She had just celebrated 50 years of marriage to David K. Delevan on April 25.
Born in Scranton, Nancy was the daughter of the late Paul E. Kelly, and surviving Barbara Moran Kelly, Scranton. She retired from UPS in 2014. Being an enthusiastic conversationalist, she was well informed and up on the events of the day. Always a lady and loyal friend, she was intelligent, witty, kind and beautiful. Her wardrobe was as full as her bookshelves, making her both a style guru and Trivial Pursuit master.
She completed her crosswords in ink and had an ample supply of Dippity-do. She liked good music. That "Sweet Soul Music." Oh, Yeah … with records always spinning on the turntable.
Also surviving are three children, Julie Molcon and husband, Steven, Taylor; David Delevan Jr., Scranton; and Nathan Delevan and wife, Sarah, Los Angeles; grandson, Max Jake, Taylor; sisters, Colleen Lefchak and husband, Dan; Barbara O'Brien and husband, Andy; Paula Triano and husband, Tom; and Kathleen Barrett and husband, Tim; and brother, Paul Kelly and wife, Karen.
She was also preceded in death by sister, Karen Needham.
Many thanks to the amazing nurses and aides with Traditional Home Health and Hospice.
Private services will be held.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on May 10, 2020