|
|
Nancy Kashmer Marchukitis, age 77, of Abington Twp., formerly from North Scranton, passed away peacefully in her home on Nov. 12, surrounded by her loving children and family. She was married for 55 years to the late Joseph Marchukitis Jr.
She was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Throop, Pa., to the late George and Agnes Grega Kashmer. She graduated from Throop High School in 1960. Nancy worked in the cafeteria at West Scranton High School for many years before becoming a caregiver at St. Joseph's Center for 17 years. Nancy loved to travel, fish, bake and spend time with her family.
She is survived by her five daughters, Joanne and Greg Flynn (Binghamton, N.Y.), Ann and Evan Lewis (South Abington Twp., Pa.), Donna Mizok and Gregg McLaughlin (Weddington, N.C.), Mary Jo and David Pickering (Brentwood, N.H.) and Debra and Allen Price (Scranton). She has 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her two sisters, Barbara Rudzinski and Debbie Jarosh.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, George Kashmer Jr.
The family would like to thank the Allied Hospice nurses for their great work, compassion and support during their time of need.
There will not be a viewing. A celebration of life will be held at Morgan'z Pub and Eatery, 315 Green Ridge St., Scranton, today, from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m. at the Lithuanian National Cemetery, South Abington Road, South Abington Twp.
Memorial contributions can be made in Nancy's name to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, Pa. 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 14, 2019