Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Nancy Marchukitis
View Funeral Home Obituary
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morgan’s Pub and Eatery
315 Green Ridge St
Scranton, PA
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Lithuanian National Cemetery
South Abington Rd
South Abington Twp, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Marchukitis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Kashmer Marchukitis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Kashmer Marchukitis Obituary
Nancy Kashmer Marchukitis, age 77, of Abington Twp., formerly from North Scranton, passed away peacefully in her home on Nov. 12, surrounded by her loving children and family. She was married for 55 years to the late Joseph Marchukitis Jr.

She was born Aug. 8, 1942, in Throop, Pa., to the late George and Agnes Grega Kashmer. She graduated from Throop High School in 1960. Nancy worked in the cafeteria at West Scranton High School for many years before becoming a caregiver at St. Joseph's Center for 17 years. Nancy loved to travel, fish, bake and spend time with her family.

She is survived by her five daughters, Joanne and Greg Flynn (Binghamton, N.Y.), Ann and Evan Lewis (South Abington Twp., Pa.), Donna Mizok and Gregg McLaughlin (Weddington, N.C.), Mary Jo and David Pickering (Brentwood, N.H.) and Debra and Allen Price (Scranton). She has 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her two sisters, Barbara Rudzinski and Debbie Jarosh.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, George Kashmer Jr.

The family would like to thank the Allied Hospice nurses for their great work, compassion and support during their time of need.

There will not be a viewing. A celebration of life will be held at Morgan'z Pub and Eatery, 315 Green Ridge St., Scranton, today, from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside services will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m. at the Lithuanian National Cemetery, South Abington Road, South Abington Twp.

Memorial contributions can be made in Nancy's name to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, Pa. 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -