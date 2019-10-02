|
Nancy L. Emerson, 76, of Madisonville, died Tuesday at home. She was the wife of Gerald "Jerry" Emerson. The couple would have been married for 58 years on Nov. 11.
Born in Hollisterville, daughter of the late Charles and Elsie Beavers Swingle, Nancy graduated from Lake Consolidated High School in 1961. Before retiring in September 2014, she was the owner and operator of Nancy's Cuts Curls in Madisonville.
Nancy was of the Protestant faith and served her community as a member of the Madisonville Independent Fire Department and its Ladies Auxiliary, where she held the office of president and vice president.
She enjoyed camping and casting a line, patiently waiting for her next big catch; but most important to her was making memories with her family. Nancy never missed one of her grandchildren's activities or sporting events.
Also surviving are her daughter, Tami McCollum and her husband, John, Madisonville; son, Dale Emerson and his wife, Shawnna, Covington Twp.; sisters, Glenda Hoover and her husband, Kenneth, Hollisterville; Judy Anderson and her husband, Rick, Edgewater, Fla.; Penny Wilson and her husband, Michael, Las Vegas; and Elsie Swingle Howard, Edgewater, Fla.; sister-in-law, Nancy Swingle, Dickson City; grandchildren, Kyle, Sydney and Zachary Emerson, and Madison, Connor and Jace McCollum; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Gary Swingle.
The funeral service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes and Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp. Interment will follow in Fairview Memorial Park, Elmhurst Twp.
Viewing will be Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Madisonville Independent Fire Department, 3131 Madisonville Road, Madison Twp., PA 18444. To share your fondest memories of Nancy, visit the funeral home's website or Facebook page.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 2, 2019