Nancy Louise Trochak, 80, of Duncannon, and formerly of Clarks Summit, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle, Pa. Her husband, George Trochak, died in February 2018.



Born Jan. 28, 1939, in Coal Twp., Northumberland County, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Mary (Lewis) Hummel. She was a graduate of Shamokin Area High School and was a member of Clarks Green United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the Organized Unit of United Methodist Women.



She enjoyed spending time with her children and extended family members, taking leisurely walks, singing and dancing. She loved going to the annual Hummel reunion at Knoebel's Park, catching up with her family members and their lives, where she also enjoyed riding the train. Nancy had a smile and hug for everyone and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.



Nancy is survived by her sisters, Jane Johns, of Altoona, Pa.; Delores Louttit, of Leominster, Mass.; Betty Brightbill, of Coal Twp., Pa.; Judy Reiprich, of Shamokin; and Kimbra Yoder, of Paxinos, Pa.; her brothers, Vaughn Hummel, of Newburg, Pa.; Larry Hummel, of Coal Twp.; and Wayne Hummel, of Freeburg, Pa. Also surviving are her four sons, George B. Trochak, of Shamokin; Edward J. Trochak and wife, Charlene, of Duncannon; Martin E. Trochak and wife, Kelly, of Tunkhannock, Pa.; and James W. Trochak, of Philadelphia; four daughters, Linda M. Schickley and Kenny Bainbridge, of Shamokin; Carol A. Giberson, of Tunkhannock; Patricia A. Boice and husband, Michael, of Tunkhannock; and Tracie M. Leombruni and husband, Mario, of Jefferson Twp.; 13 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Farrow-C. J. Lucas Funeral Home, 240 W. Chestnut St., Shamokin.



Visitation with family will be held one hour prior to the service.

