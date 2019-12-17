Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Nancy M. Dunio

Nancy M. Dunio Obituary
Nancy M. Dunio, Dunmore, died Saturday at the Dunmore Health Care Center.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Laerzio Dunio, she attended Dunmore public schools and was a former member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish. Nancy was a sweet, kind and loving person who never complained and always looked for the good in people. A woman of few words, she loved her family and extended family.

Surviving are her brothers, Robert and wife, Sandra, Dunmore; Paul and Joseph, Olyphant; and Ralph, Las Vegas.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Samuel and Eugene.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday at noon in the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

Friends may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. To offer the family a condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 17, 2019
