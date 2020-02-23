Home

Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services
262 Railroad Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 342-3657
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services
262 Railroad Avenue
Scranton, PA 18505
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Basilica
St. Ann's Street
West Scranton, PA
Nancy M. Mark Obituary
Nancy M. Mark, 82, of State College, formerly of Scranton, died Thursday at Mount Nittany Medical Center, State College. Her husband is William D. Mark.

Born in Scranton, Nancy was the daughter of the late Eugene and Marion Bartle McCarthy. Nancy was educated in North Scranton Junior High School and was a graduate of Scranton Central High School and received her B.A. from Marywood College. Nancy taught in several school districts before becoming a math teacher at West Scranton High School until her retirement.

Nancy is survived by her husband, William (Bill), State College; one son, John Murphy III (Tina), Virginia; two daughters, Jeanne Murphy, Maryland; Mary Jane Bowne (Walter), New Jersey; stepson, William R. Mark, California; stepdaughters, Linda Mark, Oregon; Karen Mark, California; siblings, Carol O'Connor, Taylor; Judy Battle (James) Scranton; Eugene McCarthy, Clarks Summit; seven grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nancy was also predeceased by one brother, Jack McCarthy.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica, St. Ann's Street, West Scranton. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.

Viewing for family and friends will be on Tuesday, 4 to 6 p.m., in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. Condolences may be left on the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
