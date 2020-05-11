|
|
Nancy Nealon Malone was born in Scranton, Pa., to the late William J. (Terry) Nealon and Ann McNally on Nov. 26, 1927. She was married to the late Atty. William T. Malone, who passed in 1991.
She was a 1945 graduate of Central High School and a 1949 graduate of Marywood College. Nancy taught school in the Scranton School District, Valley Stream Long Island Schools and North Pocono School District. For 20 years, she was a Realtor associate with O'Boyle Real Estate. (She loved showing houses.)
She is survived by a daughter, Molly Nealon of Scranton; two sons, William T. Malone Jr. of Washington, D.C.; and Michael T. Malone and wife, Susan, of Waverly, Pa. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Katie Malone, in 2006, and brothers, Robert "Woogie" Nealon, who died in Okinawa on May 20, 1945, during World War II; Judge William J. Nealon of Scranton in 2018; and John P. Nealon of Chicago in 2001. She is also survived by her brother William's wife, Jean Sullivan Nealon; grandson, Robert Jackson of Scranton; granddaughter, Jennifer Taffera of Roaring Brook Twp.; and great-granddaughters, Grace Taffera and Lila Jackson.
Nancy enjoyed life to the fullest, spending time with family and friends as often as she could.
Always spontaneous to do whatever the day brought her, either going to plays, dinner or the occasional trip to Florida or Arizona to get away from the cold Scranton winters.
She will be sorely missed by those who knew her.
Due to the current health crisis, funeral services will be held when the restrictions are lifted.
The family encourages memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.
