Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Nancy Olson Obituary

Nancy Olson, 86, of Scranton, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Geisinger Community Medical Center, surrounded by beloved family members. She was the widow of Robert Olson, who died Jan. 21, 2010.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Margaret Clark. Nancy was a devoted wife and homemaker.

Surviving are four grandchildren, Richard Pienkowski III and his fiancée, Emily; Lottie, Robert and Heidi Olson; great-grandchildren, Tyler and Emma Pienkowski, Lanee and Porter Kondrat.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Leesa Ann Olson; and a son, Robert B. Olson.

Funeral services will be conducted privately and at the convenience of the family from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave.

Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.


