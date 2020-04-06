|
Nancy Rucker Wallis, RN, 61, of Newton Lake, died Thursday at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale, after a brief illness. She is survived by her loving husband, Jeffrey D. Wallis.
Born in Upper Darby, daughter of Joanne Casey Rucker, Newton Lake, and the late Karl J. Rucker, she received her master's degree in nursing from Wilkes University, and was employed as a registered nurse at Bryn Mawr Hospital, Bryn Mawr, and several medical facilities in the Carbondale area. She served as the current president of the Carbondale Woman's News Club and was a member of the Newton Lake Ladies Auxiliary. Nancy was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Philadelphia Flyers. She spent many wonderful summer afternoons golfing with her beloved Poppers, riding her horse Baily, and water skiing on her treasured Newton Lake. A lover of nature and all of God's creatures, she would never harm even a housefly. She did, however, recognize the importance of wildlife conservation and always supported her husband and son's passionate outdoor lifestyle.
Nancy could be seen driving her Volkswagen Beetle with the top down, listening to John Denver and just loving life. Her love of life extended beyond the present, as she took great interest in history, particularly the Victorian and Civil War eras. She thoroughly enjoyed and attended many Civil War balls, where her dance card was always filled. Nancy had a special relationship with her in-laws, sharing many laughs and good times with them, and caring for them in their later years. They loved her dearly and considered her the daughter they never had. She was truly one of a kind, and she touched so many lives. A kind word, a card, a laugh or a shoulder to cry on, that was Nancy. She was always there for everyone. Newton Lake will never be the same.
Also surviving are a son, Hunter Wallis, Newton Lake; a brother, Karl Rucker and wife, Kim, Newton Lake; a family friend, Norm Coupland, who she thought of as a second brother; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to current public health policy, private funeral services will be held with interment in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at her beloved Newton Lake at a later date.
Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale.
Memorial donations may be made to the Forest City Library, 531 Main St., Forest City, PA 18421; or the , the NEET Center, 1300 Old Plank Road, Mayfield, PA 18433.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 6, 2020