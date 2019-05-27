Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Ruth Leshinsky Kettell Green. View Sign Service Information Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home 418 S. State St. Clarks Summit , PA 18411 (570)-586-7821 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Ruth Leshinsky Kettell Green, 76, of Clarks Summit, was called home to heaven Saturday, May 25, as she rested peacefully at Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Dunmore, Pa. She was the widow of Ronald Green, who passed after 20 years of marriage.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late William and Nancy Wilbur Leshinsky. She graduated from Falls Overfield School in 1960 and Wilkes University in 1993. Before her retirement, she was employed with Penn Foster in Scranton. She had previously served as receptionist at Baptist Bible College, an executive assistant at Abington Heights High School and office administrator for Burns Associates, Gilbert Weinberger and Acker Drill Company. Nancy attended several churches throughout the Abingtons.



Nancy Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed encouraging others and spending time with her family and friends. While recovering from multiple myeloma, diabetes, asthma and fibromyalgia, Nancy remained active on social media, especially enjoying photos of God's grand creation.



She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Arlene Keyes. She is remembered with love by her three sons with David: Kent Kettell and his wife, Karen; Kevin Kettell and his wife, Andre; and Kerrie Kettell; stepdaughters, Debbie Schirra and her husband, Gary; and Donna Pasternak and her husband, Mike; 17 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Nana, as her grandchildren knew her, was always ready to listen and give encouragement.



The family would like to thank Debbianne Dymek, Gina McCabe and the entire staff at Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their care and kindness shown to Nancy.



Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, PA 18411. Friends may call from noon until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola, Pa.

