Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Schumann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Schumann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Schumann Obituary
Nancy Schumann (nee Wegrzyn), 71, of Wilmington, Del., passed away on Oct. 31 at Christiana Care Hospital in Wilmington, succumbing to pancreatic cancer.

Born to the late Frank and Victoria Wegrzyn, she was raised in Scranton, Pa., and received her nursing degree from Community Medical Center in Scranton. Nancy practiced in a variety of health care settings in the states of Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey during her 40-year nursing career.

Nancy was a loving wife and caring partner to her husband of 47 years and a devoted mother to her three children. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and bird-watching.

Nancy was predeceased by her daughter, Kristen E. Schumann. She is survived by her husband, Karl S. Schumann; and her sons, Stephen K. Schumann (fiancée, Bea Osapai), Mercerville, N.J.; and Erik T. Schumann, Denver, Colo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine, 10 Old Church Road, Greenville, Del. Family and friends may visit at the church beginning at 9:30. Interment will be held at All Saints Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contributions to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Newark, DE 19711.

For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -