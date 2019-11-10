|
|
Nancy Schumann (nee Wegrzyn), 71, of Wilmington, Del., passed away on Oct. 31 at Christiana Care Hospital in Wilmington, succumbing to pancreatic cancer.
Born to the late Frank and Victoria Wegrzyn, she was raised in Scranton, Pa., and received her nursing degree from Community Medical Center in Scranton. Nancy practiced in a variety of health care settings in the states of Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey during her 40-year nursing career.
Nancy was a loving wife and caring partner to her husband of 47 years and a devoted mother to her three children. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and bird-watching.
Nancy was predeceased by her daughter, Kristen E. Schumann. She is survived by her husband, Karl S. Schumann; and her sons, Stephen K. Schumann (fiancée, Bea Osapai), Mercerville, N.J.; and Erik T. Schumann, Denver, Colo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. Joseph's on the Brandywine, 10 Old Church Road, Greenville, Del. Family and friends may visit at the church beginning at 9:30. Interment will be held at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make charitable contributions to Delaware Hospice, 16 Polly Drummond Center, Newark, DE 19711.
For online condolences, please visit Chandlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 10, 2019