|
|
Nancy Skeens, 71, of Kingsley died Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. Her husband is the Rev. Sherman L. Skeens. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 6.
Born in Moline, Ill., daughter of the late Lawrence and Edith Muntz Varner, she was a church secretary for most of her life and was a member of the Acre Lake Independent Baptist Church where her husband is pastor.
Nancy is also survived by a son, Jared Skeens and wife, Lambok Rayani, of Indonesia; a sister, Kathy Varner, of Fort Madison, Iowa; and a granddaughter, Cara Grace Skeens, Chesapeake, Va.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Acre Lake Independent Baptist Church, Kingsley, by the Rev. Lloyd Penberthy of the First Baptist Church of Hallstead. Interment will be held in the Tower Cemetery, Kingsley.
A viewing will be held Friday from 10 until service time. Memorial donations may be made to the Acre Lake Independent Baptist Church. Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 18, 2019