Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Skeens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Skeens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Skeens Obituary
Nancy Skeens, 71, of Kingsley died Monday at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. Her husband is the Rev. Sherman L. Skeens. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 6.

Born in Moline, Ill., daughter of the late Lawrence and Edith Muntz Varner, she was a church secretary for most of her life and was a member of the Acre Lake Independent Baptist Church where her husband is pastor.

Nancy is also survived by a son, Jared Skeens and wife, Lambok Rayani, of Indonesia; a sister, Kathy Varner, of Fort Madison, Iowa; and a granddaughter, Cara Grace Skeens, Chesapeake, Va.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Acre Lake Independent Baptist Church, Kingsley, by the Rev. Lloyd Penberthy of the First Baptist Church of Hallstead. Interment will be held in the Tower Cemetery, Kingsley.

A viewing will be held Friday from 10 until service time. Memorial donations may be made to the Acre Lake Independent Baptist Church. Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now