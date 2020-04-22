|
Naomi Weiner Alamar, 94, of Scranton, passed away Tuesday at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. She was the wife of Paul Alamar, who died Feb. 2, 2017. The couple had been married for 70 years.
Born in Philadelphia to the late William and Rose Fox Weiner, she graduated from Scranton Central High School, and attended Marywood College and earned her BA and MA degrees. She substitute taught in the Scranton School District and learned sign language so she could substitute at the State School of the Deaf. She taught ESOL through SCOLA. George Bush presented her with the Presidential Award for Volunteerism.
She was active in Temple Israel, taught Hebrew School, and was involved with its sisterhood and Hadassah. Active also with Meals on Wheels and the Girl Scouts, she was an active member of the Ladies Golf Association at Glen Oak Country Club.
Surviving are her brother, Arthur Weiner, Athens, Ga.; daughters, Frances (Robert Gelb), Williamsburg, Va.; and Hope (Jeffrey Morris), Queen Creek, Ariz.; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A private funeral will be held at Temple Israel Cemetery, Dunmore. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the may be made.
Arrangements by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.ScrantonJewishFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 22, 2020