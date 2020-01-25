Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home
363 Washington Avenue
Jermyn, PA 18433
(570) 876-0210
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home
363 Washington Avenue
Jermyn, PA 18433
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM
Charles A. Battenberg Funeral Home
363 Washington Avenue
Jermyn, PA 18433
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Parish
Montdale, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie A. Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Natalie A. Smith Obituary
Natalie A. Smith, 75, of Scott Twp., died Thursday, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Joseph A. Smith. They recently celebrated their 55th anniversary.

Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late James and Ruth Kelly McGowan. She was a faithful member of St. John Vianney Parish, Montdale.

Natalie loved walking, reading and spending time with her friends. She dedicated her life to her husband and raising their family. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her 10 grandchildren, who were the light of her life. The family would like to thank her doctor, their staff and the VNA Hospice staff.

She is survived by her children, Joseph Smith and wife, Sally; Kelly Martin and husband, Scott; Stephanie Sodak and husband, Jack; Erika Carachilo and husband, Rob; and Sean Smith and wife, Kelley; five grandsons; five granddaughters; two nieces; and a brother, James McGowan and wife, Kathy.

She was preceded in death by a grandson and two great-grandsons.

The funeral will be Monday at 9:30 a.m. from the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. St. John Vianney Parish, Montdale. Friends and family may visit Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. Those attending the service Monday are asked to go directly to the church.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Natalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -