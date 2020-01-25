|
Natalie A. Smith, 75, of Scott Twp., died Thursday, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Joseph A. Smith. They recently celebrated their 55th anniversary.
Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of the late James and Ruth Kelly McGowan. She was a faithful member of St. John Vianney Parish, Montdale.
Natalie loved walking, reading and spending time with her friends. She dedicated her life to her husband and raising their family. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her 10 grandchildren, who were the light of her life. The family would like to thank her doctor, their staff and the VNA Hospice staff.
She is survived by her children, Joseph Smith and wife, Sally; Kelly Martin and husband, Scott; Stephanie Sodak and husband, Jack; Erika Carachilo and husband, Rob; and Sean Smith and wife, Kelley; five grandsons; five granddaughters; two nieces; and a brother, James McGowan and wife, Kathy.
She was preceded in death by a grandson and two great-grandsons.
The funeral will be Monday at 9:30 a.m. from the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. St. John Vianney Parish, Montdale. Friends and family may visit Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. Those attending the service Monday are asked to go directly to the church.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 25, 2020