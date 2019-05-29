|
BACHMAN, NATALIE GOODMAN, Washington, D.C., graveside funeral service, today, 10 a.m., Temple Israel Cemetery, Dunmore. Shiva, today, 7 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, 7 to 9 p.m., residence of Susan and Richard Jacobson, 12 Lakeside Drive, Clarks Summit. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., Dunmore.
BOGUSTA, THEODORE, Wayne Twp., N.J., formerly of Mayfield, Saturday, visitation, 10:30 a.m., service, 11:30, St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne, N.J.
BOLAND, DORIS A., Dunmore, private burial, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Visitation, today, 6 to 8 p.m., family home, 613 Throop St., Dunmore. Contributions: Compassionate Care Hospice. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
GALATI, VINCENT A., Jessup, today, Mass, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville. Interment, private. Arrangements: Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.
GRUNZA, MARY ANN, Dickson City, Tuesday, John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boulevard Ave., Dickson City. Panachida, by the Rev. John J. Cigan, pastor, Holy Ghost Byzantine Church, Jessup. Pallbearers: Jason Silfee, John Yaworski, Bobby Grunza and Robert Ramik. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup.
KAVALOW, GERALD, Dunmore, calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Interment, private.
KELLY, LOIS O'NEILL, Dunmore, Tuesday, Mass, Immaculate Conception Church, Scranton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica, senior priest. Pallbearers: Robert, Daniel and Gregory Pascale, Drew, Billy and Jack Kelly, Ryan and Will Bonin, all grandsons.
KING, JAMES E., South Scranton, today, 9 a.m., Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10, St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. Contributions: Lackawanna Blind Association, 228 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Condolences: funeral home's website.
LEWIS, KAREN KURLANSKY BORIS, Marietta, Ga., Saturday, noon to 2 p.m., Frank's Place, 57 Jefferson St., Simpson. Contributions: American Kidney Fund. https://www.kidneyfund.org.
MARTURANO, JOHN SR., calling hours, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., Tripp House, 1011 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 426 Cedar Ave.
McGEE, SARAH J., Jefferson Twp., Moosic Lakes, today, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Moscow. Interment, later date. Arrangements: James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville.
MIRAGLIO, NICHOLAS, Clarks Summit, private. No calling hours. Arrangements: Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave.
PISANO, EDMUND "EDDIE" P., Scranton, today, 10:30 a.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Contributions: Compassionate Care Hospice, 366 N. Main St., Taylor, PA 18517.
ROCHON, DAN, Mountain Top, today, 11:30 a.m., Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home, 530 W. Butler Drive, Drums. Burial, Albert Cemetery, Mountain Top. Calling hours, today, 10:30 to service. Contributions: Bible Truth Publishers, bibletruthpublishers.com. Condolences: khfuneralhomes.com.
RODRIGUEZ, DELORES N. (LOLA), Old Forge, Thursday, 11 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, by the Rev. Michael Shambora, Stewart United Methodist Church, Old Forge. Interment, Old Forge Cemetery. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
ROMANO, JOHN E., Old Forge, today, 9:30 a.m., Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ricciardi, pastor. Interment, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. Condolences: ciucciofuneralhome.com.
ROMANSKI, THERESA, Hamlin, Thursday, Mass, 11:30 a.m., St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor. Interment, All Saints Cemetery. Calling hours, Thursday, 10:30 to Mass. Arrangements: James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Condolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
RUSSO, SHEILA J., Tripp Park section of Scranton, Friday, Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Go directly to church. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contributions: Ronald McDonald House of Scranton, 332 Wheeler Ave., Scranton, PA 18510. Condolences: funeral home website.
SMOLSKIS, EDWARD T., Dunmore, today, Mass, 12:30 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, Taylor Avenue, Scranton. Entombment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
TONKIN, CLAIRE M., South Scranton, Friday, 9 a.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave. Mass, 9:30, Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., by the Rev. Michael Bryant, pastor, and the Rev. Robert Simon. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
TREGASKIS, ROBERT E., Archbald, Thursday, 11 a.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, by Pastor Bonnie Resseguie. Interment, Canaan Corners Cemetery, Waymart. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 29, 2019