BACHMAN, NATALIE GOOD­MAN, Washington, D.C., graveside funeral service, today, 10 a.m., Temple Israel Cemetery, Dun­more. Shiva, today, 7 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, 7 to 9 p.m., residence of Susan and Richard Jacobson, 12 Lakeside Drive, Clarks Summit. Contributions: donor's favorite charity. Arrange­ments: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Fune­ral Home Inc., Dunmore.



BOGUSTA, THEODORE, Wayne Twp., N.J., formerly of Mayfield, Saturday, visitation, 10:30 a.m., service, 11:30, St. Anthony's R.C. Church, Hawthorne, N.J.



BOLAND, DORIS A., Dunmore, private burial, Cathedral Ceme­tery, Scranton. Visitation, today, 6 to 8 p.m., family home, 613 Throop St., Dunmore. Contribu­tions: Compassionate Care Hos­pice. Arrangements: Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.



GALATI, VINCENT A., Jessup, today, Mass, 10:30 a.m., Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peck­ville. Interment, private. Arrange­ments: Louis M. Margotta Fune­ral Home, 511 Church St., Jes­sup. Condolences: margottafuneralhomes.com.



GRUNZA, MARY ANN, Dickson City, Tuesday, John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, 402 Boule­vard Ave., Dickson City. Pana­chida, by the Rev. John J. Cigan, pastor, Holy Ghost Byzantine Church, Jessup. Pallbearers: Jason Silfee, John Yaworski, Bobby Grunza and Robert Ramik. Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup.



KAVALOW, GERALD, Dunmore, calling hours, today, 5 to 7 p.m., Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore. Interment, private.



KELLY, LOIS O'NEILL, Dun­more, Tuesday, Mass, Immac­u­late Conception Church, Scran­ton, by the Rev. Joseph Sica, senior priest. Pallbearers: Rob­ert, Daniel and Gregory Pascale, Drew, Billy and Jack Kelly, Ryan and Will Bonin, all grandsons.



KING, JAMES E., South Scran­ton, today, 9 a.m., Kevin K. Kear­ney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Mass, 10, St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Entomb­ment, Cathedral Ceme­tery, Scran­ton. Contributions: Lacka­wanna Blind Association, 228 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Condolences: funeral home's website.



LEWIS, KAREN KURLANSKY BORIS, Marietta, Ga., Saturday, noon to 2 p.m., Frank's Place, 57 Jefferson St., Simpson. Contribu­tions: American Kidney Fund. https://www.kidneyfund.org.



MARTURANO, JOHN SR., calling hours, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., Tripp House, 1011 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 426 Cedar Ave.



McGEE, SARAH J., Jefferson Twp., Moosic Lakes, today, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Moscow. Inter­ment, later date. Arrangements: James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville.



MIRAGLIO, NICHOLAS, Clarks Summit, private. No calling hours. Arrangements: Bomber­ger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc., 1660 N. Main Ave.



PISANO, EDMUND "EDDIE" P., Scranton, today, 10:30 a.m., Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scran­ton. Contributions: Compas­sion­ate Care Hospice, 366 N. Main St., Taylor, PA 18517.



ROCHON, DAN, Mountain Top, today, 11:30 a.m., Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home, 530 W. Butler Drive, Drums. Burial, Albert Cemetery, Mountain Top. Calling hours, today, 10:30 to service. Con­tributions: Bible Truth Pub­lish­ers, bibletruthpublishers.com. Condolences: khfuneralhomes.com.



RODRIGUEZ, DELORES N. (LOLA), Old Forge, Thursday, 11 a.m., Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor, by the Rev. Michael Shambora, Stewart United Methodist Church, Old Forge. Interment, Old Forge Cem­etery. Calling hours, today, 5 to 8 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.



ROMANO, JOHN E., Old Forge, today, 9:30 a.m., Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, Mass, 10, St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge, by the Rev. August A. Ric­ciardi, pastor. Interment, Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. Condolen­ces: ciucciofuneralhome.com.



ROMANSKI, THERESA, Ham­lin, Thursday, Mass, 11:30 a.m., St. Thomas More Church, 105 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel, by the Rev. Stephen Stavoy, pastor. Inter­ment, All Saints Cemetery. Calling hours, Thursday, 10:30 to Mass. Arrangements: James Wil­son Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. Con­dolences: jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.



RUSSO, SHEILA J., Tripp Park section of Scranton, Friday, Solf­anelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Go directly to church. Entombment, Cathedral Ceme­tery Mausoleum. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. Contribu­tions: Ronald McDonald House of Scranton, 332 Wheeler Ave., Scranton, PA 18510. Condolen­ces: funeral home website.



SMOLSKIS, EDWARD T., Dun­more, today, Mass, 12:30 p.m., Immaculate Conception Church, Taylor Avenue, Scranton. Entomb­ment, St. Catherine's Cem­­etery, Moscow. Contribu­tions: donor's favorite charity. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.



TONKIN, CLAIRE M., South Scran­ton, Friday, 9 a.m., August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave. Mass, 9:30, Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., by the Rev. Mic­hael Bryant, pastor, and the Rev. Robert Simon. Interment, Cathedral Cem­e­tery. Calling hours, Thurs­day, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: augusthaasfuneralhome.com.



TREGASKIS, ROBERT E., Arch­bald, Thursday, 11 a.m., Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, by Pastor Bonnie Resseguie. Interment, Canaan Corners Cem­etery, Waymart. Calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: parisefuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary