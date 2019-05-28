Natalie Goodman Bachman passed away at her home at Watergate South, Washington, D.C., on May 25. She was 90. She was the daughter of Tinnie Trucker Goodman and Morris Goodman, circulation manager of The Scranton Tribune and Scrantonian newspapers, and the niece of Michael L. Goodman, co-publisher of those newspapers. Natalie Bachman was active in the Jewish Community of Scranton for many years until she and her late husband, Dr. Seymour Bachman, a podiatrist in Scranton, moved to Boca Raton, Fla. in 1994.



Mrs. Bachman was on the Board of Temple Israel of Scranton, president of Brandeis Women of Scranton, and served on the boards of the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania, the Jewish Family Service Organization, the Auxiliary of the Blind Association, the Red Cross, United Cerebral Palsy, the Jewish Community Center and the Hillel Academy. At Temple Israel, she was the judge for examinations of high school students in Jewish laws and customs. Mrs. Bachman received the JCC Young Leadership "Shalom Award" in 1967, and was named JCC Woman of the Year in 1976. Natalie Bachman served on the board of the National Women's Division of the United Jewish Appeal, and she holds the unique distinction of being the first woman president of the Scranton Lackawanna Jewish Council from 1978-1980. Her elegance and charm will be missed by many people.



Mrs. Bachman was predeceased by her husband, Seymour Bachman, D.P.M. Mrs. Bachman is survived by her son, David M. Bachman, M.D., an ophthalmologist in Washington, D.C.; a niece, Susan Furman Jacobson and her husband, Richard Jacobson, of Clarks Summit, Pa.; a nephew, Stephen Furman and his wife, Nancy Dickstein Furman, of Boca Raton, Fla.; and many grandnieces, grandnephews and loving cousins.



A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, May 29, at 10 a.m. at Temple Israel Cemetery, Dunmore, Pa.



Shiva will be observed at the residence of Susan and Richard Jacobson, 12 Lakeside Drive, Clarks Summit, on Wednesday, May 29, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, May 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.



Arrangements by the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Fune­ral Home Inc., Dunmore.

