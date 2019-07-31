|
Nathaniel F. "Nat" Dearie, 103, of Carbondale, died Sunday at the Carbondale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. His wife, the former Margaret Mary Linnen, died Dec. 6, 2002.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Nathaniel and Emma Kearney Dearie, he was a longtime active member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale, and a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale and University of Scranton. He was a World War II United States Army veteran who fought in the battle at Anzio, Italy. He was a member of American Legion Post 221, Knight of Columbus Council 329 and Ancient Order of Hibernians. He retired from IRS, Scranton.
Surviving are several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Nat was also preceded in death by three brothers, Harry, Arthur and Joseph Dearie.
The funeral will be Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Friends may call Monday from 10 until Mass time at the church.
Arrangements by the Brennan and Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale. For directions or to send online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website.
Published in Scranton Times on July 31, 2019