Mcgoff-Hughes Funeral Home
1401 Capouse Ave
Scranton, PA 18509
(570) 343-3660
Nauture Reid, 38, of Scranton, died Friday, July 3, at Geisinger Community Medical Center after a motorcycle accident.

Born in Brooklyn, son of Betty Reid, he was raised in the Bronx, where he attended PS 112 Elementary, John Philip Sousa 142 and Evander Childs High School. Known to many as "Twin," he enjoyed riding motorcycles and making people laugh.

Surviving are a son, Nauture Reid Jr.; aunt, Patricia Reid; sisters, Donna and Trenaya Reid, Sharelle Bridges and Lateef Brown; brothers, Jamarr, Steven, Kent, Tony and Mickey Reid, and Reginald and Marvin Jones; sisters-in-law, Fay, Wanda and Jamie Reid; and brothers-in-law, Anthony Bridges and Maurice Brown.

He was preceded in death by an uncle, Michael Reid.

A viewing will be held today from 3 to 9 p.m. at the McGoff-Hughes Funeral Home Inc, 1401 Capouse Ave., Scranton. Interment with graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in Dunmore Cemetery.


