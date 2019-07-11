Neil R. Intoccia, 62, of Throop, Pa., passed away Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with prostate cancer.



He was born in Scranton, Pa., to Vincent Intoccia and the late Ruth Intoccia. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School. He also attended Williamsport Community College, where he learned his trade to become an electrician. Later, he created a business, Mid Valley Electric, with his partner, Stan Novak.



Neil was devoted to his faith and showed it in the love of his family. He enjoyed going to dinner with his wife, traveling with his family, attending cheerleading competitions and dance recitals for his daughters and pushing his grandson in the "poppy mobile." He loved doing home renovation projects, listening to music, watching Penn State football games and telling jokes. Neil will always be remembered for his sense of humor.



Neil is survived by his wife, Debbie Intoccia; his children, Christina Myers and husband, Matt; and Marissa Calvert and husband, Zachary; his special grandson, Will Myers; father, Vincent Intoccia; brothers, Vincent Intoccia and wife, Jeannie; Mark Intoccia and wife, Joan; and nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Intoccia.



The family would like to thank Monsignor Michael Delaney, Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dr. Hyzinski, Dr. Preate, Dr. Sebastinelli, nurses and staff for supporting Neil and his family during his fight with cancer.



The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, Throop. Interment St. Anthony's Cemetery, Dickson City.



Friends may call Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.



To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

Published in Scranton Times on July 11, 2019