Nellie Kuzara passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Allied Skilled Nursing Home. Born in Scranton on May 18, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Rinaldo and Dalida Allegrucci. Nellie was a kind and nurturing spirit that brought a smile to everyone she met. She was gifted in her interaction with people always spreading love and joy. She had an infectious laugh and cheerful demeanor that warmed our hearts. She never bore children but loved her nieces and nephews as her own, celebrating holidays and life events with them.
After completing the eighth grade and knowing the value of hard work, she entered into the work force and began a career as a seamstress in garment factories. As times changed, she found other work in the manufacturing industry with her longest employment at Specialty Records. She found contentment and gratitude in the routine of daily life which often included cooking and cleaning. Following her retirement, she continued enjoying the simple things - eating pizza, playing cards and talking chit-chat with friends and family alike. Above all, she loved her family and cared for them with a gentle touch quick to offer them goodies at a moment's notice. Surely, we will all burn a little brighter for having known such a sweet and compassionate soul. She will be deeply missed by everyone that was lucky enough to know her.
Nellie is survived by two brothers, Dude Allegrucci and wife, Maureen, Scott Twp.; and Nello Allegrucci and wife, Marie, Scranton; and a sister, Jennie Fioriti and husband, Ivo, Huddlestown, Va.; along with several nieces and nephews.
Three brothers, Nunzi, Armando and Ronald Allegrucci; and three sisters, Eda Materazzi, Ida Gubick and Irene Sparacino, preceded her in death.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Corpus Christi Church, 704 Montdale Road, Scott Twp. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scott Twp.
Friends are asked to go directly to the church and may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 21, 2019