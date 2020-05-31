Home

Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home
901 Lackawanna Ave
Mayfield, PA 18433
(570) 876-1420
Nellie McMullen Obituary
Nellie McMullen, 95, of Vandling, died peacefully Friday at her home.

Nellie was born in Simpson on July 31, 1924, a daughter of the late Bridget (Dumback) Venosh and Stanley Venosh.

She lived in Brooklyn, N.Y., for more than 60 years and worked at Federal Reserve Bank, New York, N.Y. She loved to polka dance and watch the polka shows on TV.

Nellie is survived by a sister, Alberta Regal of Simpson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was also preceded in death by her longtime companion, Hank Milerwski; brothers, Edwin, Frank, Chester, Carl and Stanley; and sisters, Veronica and Alice Saldonis, Martha Krok, Marion Sweder, Elizabeth Kohut, Helen Jablonski, Stacia Rozanski and Sophie Klem.

Services will be private in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.

Arrangements by the Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home, 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.
Published in Scranton Times on May 31, 2020
